B&Q has reopened a 'select number' of stores across the nation to trial social distancing measures - but most of these have stopped the click & collect service.

The DIY retailer has decided to reopen a selection of shops after having "watched other essential retailers support social distancing measures".

Over the past few weeks, shoppers have only been able to order products via click and collect.

However, B&Q say they are now in a position to allow shoppers back in some stores with social distancing measures in place.

The full list of reopened B&Q stores:

• Paisley

• West Thurrock

• Culverhouse Cross in Cardiff

• Chester

• Brandon Road in Coventry

• Fareham

• Gillingham

• Ipswich

• Nursling

• Plymouth

• Stockport

• Sutton in Ashfield

• Watford

• Hull Road in York

Apart from the store in Paisley, all of these reopened B&Q outlets will be suspending click & collect orders.

What have B&Q said?

A B&Q spokesperson added: "As an essential retailer, we’ve watched other essential retailers support social distancing in their stores and are now in a position to follow best practice and reopen a small number of our stores as a trial, while keeping our colleagues and customers safe.

"We’re strictly limiting the number of customers in store at any one time, and so customers may need to queue before entering the store.

"To help remind everyone to respect each other’s personal space, we have two metre floor markers throughout these stores and also perspex screens at the checkouts.

"We’re urging all customers to follow the government’s social distancing guidelines and to shop responsibly only for what is necessary."

What are the opening times?

Stores will be open between 8am and 5pm and cashiers will only be accepting card and contactless payments to minimise the risk of viral transmission.

In-store, customers will only be able to purchase products that are available to shop and take away on the same day.

Normal services like bathroom and kitchen design, timber cutting, paint mixing and key cutting will not be available.

Controversy

Despite their efforts, some shoppers were shocked by B&Q’s decision.

One Twitter use said: “Disgusting scenes at your Paisley store.

“Massive queues.

“I get your not forcing people to come however being open is surely encouraging it. Be sensible and close your doors.”

Another person commented on social media saying the company was being “greedy” and there was “ no need for it to be open.”