CLACTON Pier’s new white water log flume ride will be ready for use once the Covid-19 lockdown is lifted, the landmark’s bosses have announced.

Work still needs to be carried out to install the electrical and safety control systems but the structure has now been completed.

The logs – which people sit in - are also currently undergoing a refurbishment.

Billy Ball and his brother, Elliot, who own the pier, have been working on the project with a small in-house technical services steam, while keeping a safe distance from each other.

“Part of the 15 metre high ride is visible from the seafront, but no-one can see the entire structure as we are in lockdown like every other attraction,” he said.

“It is strange to see the pier empty for so long as we normally only close on Christmas Day, but we must follow the guidelines and stay safe.”

Mr Ball added that despite the storm damage in February, and the on-going process of repairing the small section of the ride deck which collapsed, plans are continuing to progress for a second new ride, the Looping Star roller coaster.