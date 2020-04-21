GOLFERS are clubbing together to help the town’s historic club through the coronavirus pandemic.

Frinton Golf Club was left disappointed after it discovered it will not benefit from a Government grant aimed at saving businesses in the face of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The club, which is celebrating its 125th anniversary this year, was told it could not receive the grant of up to £25,000 for businesses operating in the retail, hospitality and leisure sectors.

The grant is only available to businesses with a rateable value less than £51,000.

But because the value, set by the Valuation Office Agency, is based on land, golf club directors claim the figure is “over-exaggerated” for the size of the business.

A spokesman for the club said there is an “anomaly with regard to golf clubs” and warned the club’s reserves will be tested.

He said: “Using Frinton Golf Club as an example - and I am sure Clacton is similar - our rateable value is approximately £89,000.

“Nevertheless, we are still a small business with a turnover of approximately £1million and we employ 13 members of staff.

“With the course closed, due to Government distancing restrictions, and exacerbated by the weeks we were closed due to the awful weather conditions, we are now in a difficult situation.

“Within the next four to six weeks our cash balances will be tested. We have managed to secure an overdraft, but the grant would have helped a great deal.”

Graeme Dodds, chairman of the club, added: “It has been difficult, but there is no doubt the club will survive.

“We have an experienced board of directors who have run businesses in the past and some still do, and this board have worked very hard to ensure we can do everything we can at this time.

“For instance we have furloughed most of our staff and looked very carefully at costs.

“There is damage to the balance sheet, but hopefully this will not be permanent and can be repaired in the short to medium term.

“We hope the club will be open again in May and if we continue to receive the tremendous support we have had from our members we will be here for many years to come.”