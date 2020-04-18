GENEROUS readers have helped our campaign to support the NHS during the Covid-19 crisis raise more than £15,000.

Newsquest, which publishes the Daily Gazette and Basildon Echo, has launched the #ThankYouNHS Fund to generate vital funds on behalf of the Association of NHS Charities.

Readers donated more than £2,500 in the first 24 hours of the campaign and hit the initial target of £5,000 in just a matter of days.

The campaign is continuing to run and has now raised a staggering £15,276.

Donors have left their own messages of gratitude to NHS staff online, with one stating: "We will be forever grateful to you all and really appreciate the risks you are having to take to help others.

"Thank you and take care."

Another added: "Thank you all for your dedication to helping others, we are extremely lucky to have you and really appreciate the risks you are having to take."

All funds raised from the campaign will be used to support workers across 250 hospitals in the form of wellness packages, food parcels and travel costs and accommodation.

To donate to the #ThankYouNHS fund visit gofundme.com/f/support-our-nhs-guardian-angels.