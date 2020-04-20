Life is not easy at the moment, that’s for sure.

But now more than ever we need our children to keep productively busy.

That is why we are launching a new young writers initiative to lighten up the lockdown and to give youngsters the chance to put their imaginations and writing skills to good use.

We want as many youngsters as possible to write 150 words about how they are keeping occupied during the lockdown and what their best moments of the experience have been so far.

We know it’s hard, but tell us about the positive things you’ve been doing.

Perhaps you have been reading lots of books?

If so what have your learnt?

Maybe you love all this extra time being home with your family and have picked up new skills like cooking or crafting or perhaps you’ve been exploring nature in the garden and now know a whole load of new things about flowers or birds?

Whatever it is, get busy writing and share your thoughts with us.

Try and include at least one new word in your piece you’ve never used before.

Why not ask your parents to help you think of different ways of describing things or you could even use a dictionary or thesaurus?

We also want you to accompany your story/piece with a drawing to go with it.

You can use anything you like - paints, felt tip pens, pencils, crayons, whatever you want.

Try and make it as colourful as you can.

And parents, you can help too. You can send us a picture of their child with their finished drawing and story.

Please email us your entries.

We will judge them and publish the winner as well as a chosen selection in the Gazette over the coming weeks.

Email gazette.newsdesk@newsquest.co.uk with the subject heading “Learn in the lockdown”.

Don’t forget to include your name, age, email address and phone number with your entry.