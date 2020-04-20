ROADWORKS which were initially scheduled to start two weeks ago have finally got underway in a small Tendring village.

Essex Highways workers are carrying out what they describe as “pre-patching” repairs in Colchester Road, St Osyth, ahead of surface dressing later this year.

The work has been commissioned in a bid to fix any damaged or potentially dangerous potholes and kerbs, and to level-out any rising drain covers.

Crews are aiming to carry out the works between 10am and 5pm in order to minimise any possible inconvenience for drivers and cyclists.

The road is also only be closed in sections as the workers gradually fix any potholes as they move along.

An Essex Highways spokesman said: “The work starting on Friday on Colchester Rd, in St Osyth, is what we call “pre-patching” work.

“We fix any potholes and fix any loose kerbs and if needed alter any drain cover levels ready for a new surface to be laid on the road.

“Similar pre-patching was carried out in Mill Rd recently, both ready for surface dressing treatment programmed for June 13 this year.

“We apologise for having had to postpone the patching work for two weeks.

“Delays will be kept to the minimum required to do the work, with staff on site making sure that any emergency vehicles are assisted to get through at all times.”