BOOKWORMS using eAudio and eBooks from Essex Libraries have increased during the coronavirus lockdown.

The number of people accessing the service has increased by 22 per cent over the last two weeks.

Essex Library has worked hard to ensure its online services are as open as possible.

New users of the library are no longer required to register at a library in person, instead access to e-books, e-audio and e-newspapers has now been approved to those who have joined online.

The number of e-comics available has also been increased from 238 to more than 1,500, all with unlimited access.

At a time when many parents are trying to keep young children happy in their homes, the online rhyme time service is now proving immensely popular.

Susan Barker, Essex County Council cabinet member with responsibility for Essex Libraries, said: “These are extraordinary times and we are seeing online demand which has never been seen before in the history of the library service.

“Essex Libraries have responded marvellously to this challenge.

“Our work to create a modern libraries service to meet the demands of the 21st century has proved vital to meet this demand.”

To join Essex Libraries online go to libraries.essex.gov.uk/.