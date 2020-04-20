THE nomination period for the fifth Tendring Youth Awards has been extended to give people more time to put forward young people for celebration.

The awards aim to celebrate achievements by inspiring young people who live, study or work in Tendring, across a wide range of categories, as well as adults who support them.

Usually held in early July, the Tendring Youth Awards Committee has decided to postpone the awards due to the Coronavirus outbreak.

It is hoped to hold the awards in October, but the situation will remain under review and the ceremony may be pushed back to 2021 if appropriate.

The nomination period is being extended to finish on Sunday, July 26, and any nominations already made will be carried over to the ceremony – even if it means young people go above the age limit for the category.

Awards chairman Karen O’Connor said she hoped for a bumper set of nominations this year.

“Delaying this year’s awards is not a decision we have taken lightly, but it is the right thing to do,” Karen said.

“We hope that extending the deadline will allow even more nominations to come in, as we look to celebrate the amazing young people – and adults who support them – who live, work or study in Tendring.

“Although Coronavirus is understandably a cause for worry and upset, we also know that young people are often leading the way in supporting their communities and shining a light for us all during these difficult times. With that in mind, please consider any young people who are doing such activities for a youth award nomination.

“However, we can only recognise people you tell us about. So I would urge you to think about young people you know or work with, and nominate them – there’s no limit to the number of nominations you can make.”

To nominate someone for a Tendring Youth Award, complete an online nomination form at tendringdc.gov.uk/community/young-people/tendring-youth-awards.