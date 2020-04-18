A BUDDING young firefighter helped put a smile on the faces of hardworking frontline workers by giving them an Easter treat.

Owain Hackney, aged seven, from Clacton, delivered mountains of chocolate eggs to the key workers keeping people safe during the coronavirus pandemic.

He acquired the hefty stash of tasty treats after passing up the chance to enjoy his own Easter egg.

He made the sacrifice so he could instead use the money to purchase eggs for frontline workers.

Proud mum Leann Levy said her son wanted to give something back to those working round the clock as a result of the outbreak.

“Owain wanted to do it to thank them for all the hard work they are currently doing,” said Leann.

“He had the option to either have an Easter egg, or have the money and use it to buy eggs to donate - and he chose to have the money and give up his egg.”

She added: “I am really pleased and proud of him for thinking of others.”

Owain delivered a total of 100 eggs to both the East of England Ambulance Service and to firefighters working at Clacton Fire Station, in St John’s Road.

The latter visit proved particularly special for the young community champion, as when he is old enough, he wants to train to become a firefighter.

As a thank you to Owain for his generosity, the crew activated the fire engine’s flashing lights and sirens.

Leann said Owain was over the moon to receive such a “lovely” response to his donations from the people who inspire him most.

She said: “He was very happy and really pleased to get to go to the fire station, as he wants to be a firefighter when he is older.

“The firefighters said once things are back to normal, he can go back and have a tour of the station.

She added: “He is really looking forward to that.”

Owain will also be passing on a few final eggs to rubbish collectors and his postman when they next visit.

Essex Fire Service has postponed public meetings and station visits and suspended home fire safety visits.

But teams are still providing home safety advice over the phone and online.