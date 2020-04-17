A FOOTBALL club is appealing for new managers and coaches to help it inspire its youth teams.

FC Clacton, in Rush Green Road, is on the hunt for new volunteer football fanatics who can nurture the club’s younger talents.

All successful coaches will be subject to an enhanced DBS check and are expected to undertake the FA Level 1 qualifications, which will be payed for by the club.

In addition to financial support, the much-loved, Clacton institution, will also help the aspiring Sir Alex Ferguson’s pass the courses by offering advice and guidance.

Anyone who would like to be considered for a managerial or coaching role at FC Clacton should call Sean Hiller on 07734662099.