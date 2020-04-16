PARISH churches which were forced to shut for the foreseeable future following the outbreak of coronavirus are now live-streaming services online.

St James’ Church in Clacton, and St Christopher’s Church, in Jaywick, which are part of the same parish, are currently closed because of the Covid-19 lockdown.

In a bid to continue connecting people with their faith and religion when they perhaps need it most, daily addresses to followers are now being hosted on social media.

Led by Reverend Justin Hutcherson, who took over the church back in 2018, some of the services touch on the impact coronavirus is having on the community.

They also explore how religious and Christian ways of thinking can help local residents better navigate during the pandemic and help the vulnerable.

Reverend Justin Hutcherson said: "The Christian faith is about hope, community and love - these things seem to be more important than ever and we need to find new ways to come together.

"I am lucky enough to belong to a generation of social media users and so it was a natural step to move to streaming.

"Despite their age profile, many of our congregation are very tech savvy and it’s helped us maintain that sense of community whilst staying home and staying safe."

The live streamed addresses have proved popular with the church's usual followers, with hundreds of viewers tuning in everyday to see Reverend Hutcherson lead morning and evening prayers, as well as daily masses.

He said: "The response has been overwhelmingly encouraging. Whilst interaction is limited, we have been able to give people a chance to see that they aren’t alone in their prayers.

"It has meant that the community has that continuity as a comfort, and that we have a place to bring before God our desires and anxieties.

"We must be cautious about online streaming as every view, even for seconds, is recorded, but closer inspection and comments have revealed larger congregations than normal, not including those who can now tune in when they are back from work.

"With the restrictions on funerals it has become an important place for people to remember the dead as well."

To find out more about how to watch one of Reverend Justin Hutcherson’s live-streamed services visit Facebook.com.stjamesclacton.