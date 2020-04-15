The UK remains in lockdown - but some countries in Europe look set to lift a few of their restrictions amid the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Here’s everything you need to know.

Which other countries will be easing lockdown restrictions soon?

Denmark, Norway, Poland and the Faroe Islands are in preparation to ease some of the lockdown restrictions currently in place for residents.

Which restrictions will be lifted?

Restrictions that will be lifted will vary depending on country - and not all will come at once.

Small shops in Austria will reopen from Tuesday, April 14, with larger shops, shopping centres and hairdressers set to open from Friday, May 1.

It’s then hoped that all hotels and restaurants will follow suit, should health conditions allow it, reopening from mid-May.

Poland has said it will gradually lift restrictions from Sunday (April 19), which will probably begin with shops.

From Wednesday (April 15), children aged 11 and younger in Denmark will return to schools and nurseries, after a month of closures.

Meanwhile, children will go back to kindergartens in Norway on Monday (April 20), and then junior schools a week later.

Which other countries have begun to lift restrictions?

In Italy, a limited number of shops and businesses have been allowed to reopen - but some of the worst-hit regions, including Lombardy and other regions in the north, have decided to hold off doing so for now.

However, in some areas of the country, shops selling books, and clothes for babies and young children have reopened their doors, although strict rules regarding customer numbers and hygiene are in place.

Spain has also allowed some businesses to return to work. Some non-essential industry workers have now been permitted to return to their jobs, including those who work in manufacturing, construction and some services. However, they must still adhere to strict safety guidelines.

At the moment, the rest of the Spanish population are still being asked to work from home, with schools, bars, restaurants and other services still closed to the public.

Shops still remain closed, except for supermarkets, fruit stands, bakeries, butchers, pharmacies and newsstands.

The rules are expected to remain in force into May.

Denmark is reopening schools for younger children, and, in Bulgaria, farmers' markets are also reopening.

In the Czech Republic, shops that sell building materials and bikes have reopened, and rules have been relaxed for open air recreation areas.