Mobile phone operator EE have provided NHS staff on pay monthly plans with six months of free data.

NHS staff with current EE pay monthly plans are being given free unlimited data until October 9, 2020.

The British mobile network operator is offering unlimited mobile data during this six month period, to thank its NHS customers who work on the front lines of the coronavirus pandemic.

How can I claim this offer?

If you are an NHS worker on a pay monthly plan with EE, you can simply register on the EE website with your NHS email address.

Once registered you can add the offer to your EE account.

News of the offer has been promoted on EE’s Twitter account, with a video starring actor Kevin Bacon.

The post reads “NHS workers; we’re clapping for you, we’re rooting for you, but most of all, we’re thankful for you.”

What about NHS staff on other plans?

At the moment, the offer only applies to those on pay monthly plans and does not extend to pay as you go customers, even if they are NHS staff.

EE is a division of BT Group and in a statement on the offer, CEO of BT’s Consumer Division, Marc Allera said: “We hope this gives NHS staff one less thing to worry about. They can keep in touch with friends and family and use the internet without worrying about using up their data. Along with the discount we already provide, this is a thank you from all of us at EE to those in the NHS that are working so hard for us all.”

This comes after EE gave free calls, texts and data to vulnerable and disabled people last month.

What have other UK mobile operators done?

In recent weeks, several other UK mobile operators have also launched offers of support to essential service workers during the fight against the pandemic.

Vodafone has given free data to its customers who work for the NHS for a period of 30 days while O2 has offered unlimited calls to all of its UK customers on pay monthly plans.