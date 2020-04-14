Health, beauty and pharmacy chain Boots has said it is 'temporarily closing' 60 of its branches during the UK lockdown.
The decision by the retailler is due to the lack of footfall in some of its stores as a result of the lockdown measures - with those in airports, train stations and city centres being the hardest hit.
What will happen to staff?
Pharmacists at the affected stores will be redeployed to busier Boots stores until lockdown measures are lifted, but other staff could be placed on furlough.
Boots said that some local community pharmacies are seeing more than double the number of people requiring prescriptions.
What have Boots said?
A spokesperson for Boots said: “We are committed to being there for the people that need us and we will not leave a community without a pharmacy.
"We would like to thank our colleagues for their work and our customers for their support and generosity.”
What shopping restrictions does Boots have in place?
Boost recently banned shoppers from browsing in its stores, instead asking them to say what they intend to buy before they go in.
If what a customer requires is an essential item, such as medicine, a staff member will find the product so that shoppers can go straight to the till to pay.
Which stores are closing?
This is the full list of Boots stores that will be temporarily closing this month.
Here's the list of those which shut on April 10:
- London Canary Wharf Cabot Square
- London Canary Wharf Jubilee
- London Cannon Street
- London Covent Garden Long Acre
- London Farringdon Road
- London Fenchurch Street
- London High Holborn
- London Houndsditch
- London Liverpool St Station
- London Monument
- London Moorgate High Street
- London New Bridge Street
- London One New Change Shopping Centre
- London 100 Oxford Street
- London 193 Oxford Street
- London 508-520 Oxford Street
- London Paternoster Square
- London Piccadilly
- London 302 Regent Street
- London Strand temporary store
- London Stratford City
- London 16 Tottenham Court Road
- London 211Tottenham Court Road
- London Victoria Cardinal Place
- London White City Shopping Centre Ariel Way
Here are the stores which closing on April 15:
- Aberdeen Airport
- Ballymena Fairhill Shopping Centre
- Belfast Great Northern Mall
- Birmingham Airport
- Birmingham New Street Station
- Bristol Cribbs Causeway
- Caerphilly Castle Court
- Dartford Bluewater Park
- Edinburgh 101 Princes Street
- Edinburgh Waverley St Station
- Gateshead Metro Centre
- Gatwick South
- Glasgow Airport
- Heathrow T2 arrivals
- Heathrow T3
- Heathrow T3 departures
- Heathrow T4
- Heathrow T4 arrivals
- Leeds Bradford Airport
- Leeds Trinity
- Liverpool Lime Street Station
- London Bridge Station
- London Charing Cross Station
- London Kings Cross Station
- London Marylebone Station
- London Victoria Place
- Liverpool Clayton Square Shopping Centre
- Manchester Trafford Centre
- Newcastle Airport (airside)
- Newcastle Central Station
- Newry Buttercrane Shopping Centre
- Newry The Quays Shopping Centre
- Reading Station Over Bridge
- Stockport Peel Shopping Centre
