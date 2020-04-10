FIREFIGHTERS attended three incidents relating to out of control bonfires in one morning, despite urging residents to be more considerate during lockdown.

Crews from the Essex County Fire and Rescue Service’s Clacton Fire Station were called to a garden fire in Mill Street, St Osyth, shortly before 12pm on Thursday.

Once the firefighters had arrived at the scene, they found that a bonfire had burned unpredictably before dangerously spreading to nearby garden fences.

After battling the blaze for just over an hour, the hardworking crews eventually managed to extinguish the fire just before 1pm.

The same crew had also been called to two other bonfire-related incidents, also reported to have been in Clacton, earlier in the same morning.

Clacton Fire Station’s watch manager, Jim Bowyer, has now pleaded with members of the public to be more mindful of the dangers of bonfires and to follow advice.

He told residents to never leave the bonfire burning unattended, pour water on embers before leaving the bonfire, and to never use flammable liquids.

“This is the third bonfire related fire we’ve been to today in the area,” said Mr Bowyer.

“I would really like to urge the public to follow our advice when it comes to bonfires. Please never leave them unattended and always have water nearby.”

The plea comes just days after the service reported its crews had attended 55 garden fires in March, compared to just 28 in the same month in the previous two years.

Two of the incidents came in the same week in Tendring, when a barn went up in flames in Pilcox Hall Lane, and then an outbuilding, in Coopers Lane, Clacton.

Andrea MacAlister, head of community safety for the fire service, suggested the increase was a result of people currently being confined to their homes.

She said: “Not only can a garden fire destroy your outdoor space; it can quickly spread to your house and even neighbouring properties.

“We strongly advise people to avoid them if they can - it’s not worth taking the risk.”