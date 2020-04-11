A wine and columnist has moved her popular wine events online for a series of virtual tastings.

Rose Murray Brown has started a series of weekly virtual wine tastings, which can be enjoyed no matter where you are in the UK.

As the UK lockdown continues, many of us are now spending our weekends online, chatting to friends over a drink.

Many brands are also offering hosted tastings and Q&A sessions, involving everything from gin to whisky and beer.

If wine is your drink, and you’re keen to find out more about it from an expert, then Rose Murray Brown’s virtual wine tastings are ideal.

How does it work?

Taking place on Friday nights from 6.30pm, Rose will talk guests through a tasting of six wines - three the first week and three the second week.

The tastings take place over Zoom, which is easy to use and download, and a link to the event will be sent beforehand by Rose.

Each tasting will take about 30 to 40 minutes, offering a chance to learn about the wines and interact with other tasters.

Don’t worry if you don’t remember all you’ve learned from the night, as detailed tasting notes will be available after each session.

The first session - which took place on Friday, April 3 - covered lesser known grapes of the world, and sold out quickly. Anyone keen to join the next sessions should head to Rose’s website to sign up.

The next tastings will take place on April 17 and May 1.

Rose also offers bespoke virtual tastings for friends, co-workers or families who want to socialise together online.