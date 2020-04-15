BIN men were pleasantly surprised when collecting this week's rubbish as residents attached thank you notes to their bins.

In Little Bentley many residents have left thank you notes with flowers on their bin bags with cakes and beer as a small mark of appreciation.

Nigel Dyson, a Little Bentley resident said they wanted to express their gratitude to Tendring Council and Veolia staff.

He added: “Could we please pass a big thank you to all at Tendring Council and Veolia during these very difficult times, as you are all doing such a magnificent job.

“Your whole team does a wonderful job and I know all our residents want to thank them all.

“Keep safe and well.”