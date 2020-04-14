A POLITICAL party have raised concerns there could be a spike in domestic violence because of enforced coronavirus lockdown regulations.

The North Essex Women's Equality Party say they fear extra strain will be added to relationships while people spend more time at home with restrictions on when and how often they can go out.

Support from elsewhere like friends, extended family, work colleagues and teachers of nursery staff is also likely to be limited.

Party chairman Kimberly Cullen said the problem had to be taken seriously and cash should be allocated to it.

She said: “This current crisis could not come at a worse time for specialist domestic abuse services after years of debilitating cuts.

"We call on governments and other funding bodies to provide the sector, nationally and locally, with an immediate cash injection to adapt services to remote working and cope with the additional demand caused by Covid-19.

"Support services are working around the clock to adapt to these unprecedented times.

"Refuges are supporting as many women as they can whilst facing new challenges such as staff sickness and the spread of the virus within shared accommodation.

"They need a guarantee from government that emergency funding, personal, protective equipment and testing will be available immediately.”

Home Secretary Priti Patel has vowed abusers would not get away with their crimes and that domestic abuse victims would be free to leave their homes to seek refuge if they needed to.

She said the Government had pledged £1.6 billion nationwide to local councils to help them tackle the issue and that they would be working alongside charities.

Essex Police have a dedicated webpage for domestic abuse during the coronavirus outbreak at essex.police.uk/advice/advice-and-information/c19/coronavirus-covid-19/domestic-abuse.

If anyone is in immediate danger then call 999, or if you are concerned about yourself or someone you know then call 101.

The National Domestic Abuse Helpline is open 24 hours per day on 0808 2000 247 or online at nationaldahelpline.org.uk.