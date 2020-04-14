A POPULAR discount store which has temporarily closed down due to coronavirus has to donated hordes of essentials to those who need it most.

QD, in Rosemary Road, Clacton, shut it’s doors to members of the public last month following government advice regarding Covid-19.

But staff from the store, which stocks low-priced goods, have now donated food, pet food and plants to the Jaywick Sands Food Bank.

The generous handover from the seaside town branch is part of a nationwide company initiative, for which stores are distributing items to worthy causes such as community groups and charities.

QD group operations director, Karl Ottolangui, said: “It has been heart-breaking to close our doors and the last few weeks have been really tough for all our teams, trying to serve their local communities with essential products.

‘’It has been a very emotional time for staff in all our stores and garden centres.

“They have all been absolutely amazing and have all worked tirelessly to donate whatever we can to those in need.

‘’The whole exercise has gone incredibly well.

‘’The store teams are absolutely exhausted, but it has given us some happiness that we were able do some good for our local communities in this very difficult time, on our final day until we can reopen.”