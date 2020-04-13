Cases of the coronavirus are continuing to climb, with more than 22,000 people now diagnosed with the virus in the UK.

Covid-19 is highly contagious and can be easily spread to others, even after symptoms have disappeared, making social distancing measures extremely important.

Here’s what you need to know.

How long do you stay contagious?

People who have symptoms of coronavirus could be contagious for up to a fortnight after they have recovered, the World Health Organisation (WHO) has warned. Those who display symptoms of the virus, which include a fever and a new continuous cough, are thought to be contagious for at least seven days from the first signs.

However, people who have recovered from the virus and are no longer displaying any symptoms could still remain contagious for up to two weeks.

As such, the WHO has warned that quarantine measures should be extended for a further fortnight after recovery as people may still be contagious.

Based on this new guidance, it could mean that some people will be in quarantine for up to a month.

WHO Director General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus told a press conference in Geneva: “People infected with Covid-19 can still infect others after they stop feeling sick, so these measures should continue for at least two weeks after symptoms disappear.

“Visitors should not be allowed until the end of this period.”

How long do symptoms take to appear?

A study published in the Annals of Internal Medicine suggests that, on average, it takes just over five days for symptoms to develop.

A total of 97 per cent of all people who get the virus will develop symptoms within 11 days at most from the time they were first infected, according to the research.

Symptoms are expected to last between seven and 14 days, although in some cases symptoms could persist for longer.

What should I do if I have symptoms?

Public Health England (PHE) have recommended taking the following self-isolation measures if you display symptoms of coronavirus:

If you live with others and you or one of them have symptoms of coronavirus, then all household members must stay at home and not leave the house for 14 days.

The 14-day period starts from the day when the first person in the house became ill.

For anyone in the household who starts displaying symptoms, they need to stay at home for seven days from when the symptoms appeared, regardless of what day they are on in the original 14 day isolation period.

PHE said that if you feel better after seven days of self-isolating “you can return to your normal routine”.

If you have not shown signs of improvement, you should contact NHS 111 online, or by phone if you have no internet access.