PEOPLE are again being urged not to take to Tendring and Mersea beaches over the bank holiday weekend.

Tendring Council and Essex Police issued an appeal to residents during the good weather last weekend not to go to beaches including in Clacton, Frinton, Walton, Dovercourt and Brightlingsea, in a bid to stop the spread of Covid-19.

The public was praised for heeding the advice and seafront areas were largely deserted except for those undertaking exercise.

Council bosses are again asking people not to be tempted to break social distancing guidelines over the Easter weekend.

The guidelines state although people can take an hour’s exercise each day, they should do this close to their homes and not drive any more than a short distance.

Similarly people should not travel to holiday parks, which are predominantly closed, except for a small number of people who are permitted to stay.

Neil Stock, Tendring Council leader, reminded everyone the advice remained in place until further notice.

He thanked those who had complied with the rules but added: “To those who didn’t listen, please think carefully about your actions and the severe effect they could have on others during these unprecedented times.

“It is important everyone follows the social distancing advice.

“With the bank holiday weekend approaching I would remind everyone of this advice to stay away.

“We look forward to welcoming visitors when this is all over.”

Chief Insp Lily Benbow, from Essex Police’s Tendring Policing Team, added: “I know that’s really difficult as Easter is traditionally a time for families to get together, and we’ve all had to find alternative ways of keeping in touch with loved ones we don’t live with.

“Enforcing the measures in place will always be a last resort and we know the majority of residents want to – and are – doing the right thing, to protect the NHS and ultimately save lives.”