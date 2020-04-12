A QUARTET of lucky winners are celebrating after scooping a substantial cash prize as part of a nationwide daily draw.

Four residents living in Weeley have been presented with £1,000 each after winning the People’s Postcode Lottery thanks to their location.

The neighbours, who all live in St. Andrews Road, netted the hefty windfall after their CO16 9HP postcode was announced as the daily prize winner for Monday.

The charity draw was promoted by Sightsavers, which has so far received just shy of £4 million as a result of the thousands of people entering the Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador, Danyl Johnson, sent his well-wishes to the Weeley-based winners.

He said: “What a great surprise to start the week. Congratulations to our winners.”