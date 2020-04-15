A BRAVE youngster living with quadriplegic cerebral palsy has been enjoying a trike donated by generous Rotarians.

Angus Grocott, two, from Little Bentley, was born in the fast lane on the A120 and was starved of oxygen for an hour.

He suffered a major brain injury which left him with quadriplegic cerebral palsy.

His devoted parents David and Jessica said Angus have been calling for NHS funding to help other children with similar conditions after Angus was offered just three hours of physiotherapy a year leaving them no choice but to seek private treatment elsewhere.

Angus, who struggles to sit up by himself, last year made good progress after an intensive three-week treatment at the NAPA centre in Boston.

Martin Sell, from the Rotary Club of Clacton Jubilee, said the branch was pleased to hear that Angus was now getting around thanks to their donation.

"Earlier this year the club purchased a Tomcat Trike for Angus," he said.

"The specialist trike enables him to enjoy a bike ride combined with some physiotherapy as he is unable to use a standard child's bike.

"His parents, David and Jessica, provided us with picture to show how Angus is getting on - and we're so pleased to see his enjoying his trike."