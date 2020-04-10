A WORKING party has been set up to help dish out a £500,000 cash pot aimed at supporting community organisations in Tendring.

The Tendring Community Fund was announced earlier this year by Tendring Council leader Neil Stock.

The £500,000 funding pot will be paid for from the council’s New Homes Bonus for 2020/21, a grant paid by central government to local councils to reflect and incentivise housing growth in their areas.

Great Bentley councillor Linda McWilliams will be the working party’s chairman and other representatives include councillors Maurice Alexander, Terry Allen, Joy Broderick, Michael Bush, Jayne Chapman, Valerie Guglielmi, Jo Henderson, Daniel Land, Mary Newton and Ann Wiggins.

A report said: “The creation and funding of the Tendring Community Fund was approved by the cabinet as part of the council’s approval of its budget.

“Initially, the working party will look at the operation of the fund and the criteria to be used.

“The working party will be able to submit its recommendations to the cabinet for its consideration.

“This decision does not impact on the leader of the council’s decision to establish the Members’ Small Scheme - in the sum of £48,000 from the fund - as part of the response to the Covid-19 emergency by facilitating grants to organisations nominated by individual councillors up to £1,000 each.”

Mr Stock previously said he envisaged the fund being similar to a previous initiative, the Big Society Fund, but modernised.

“This fund seeks to support community groups and organisations that in turn support the residents and communities across our district,” he said.

“A key condition of awarding a grant would be to jointly fund a project which has other financial support.”

As part of Tendring Council;s response to the Covid-19 pandemic, each councillor has been given a one-off fund of £1,000, to support community groups in their ward who in turn are helping people during Covid-19.

Meanwhile, a rent free period for all Community Halls owned by the Council and eligible for Community Assets Rent Off Setting Scheme (CAROS) has also been introduced.