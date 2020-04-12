FRINTON and Walton Town Council would like to pay tribute to the excellent work the local churches in the Frinton and Walton area have done in setting up a free delivery scheme that provides basic food and collects prescriptions for residents who are confined to their homes and cannot get out.

The scheme details are attached below.

The local churches began planning this scheme six weeks ago and it has been operational for the last three weeks.

Many calls have been received to the helpline number: 0300 800 0181.

The helpline is open to callers 9am to 6pm.

Many people have been assisted and will continue to be helped throughout the Covid-19 crisis.

The two church leaders, Don Smith and Andrew Openshaw, who have led the development and implementation of this scheme, deserve great credit along with the 60-plus volunteer deliverers and phone call handlers.

The town council has supported this scheme financially and by providing volunteer staff.

Frinton Rotary Club has also provided volunteers.

Not only is this a great scheme but it is also an excellent example of local organisations and people working closely together for the benefit of the wider community.

Jerry Wedge, Town Clerk, Frinton and Walton Town Council