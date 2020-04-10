FRUSTRATED residents have slammed the council for not acting sooner after an abandoned caravan was set on fire before burning to the ground.

Just over two weeks ago, community champions Brad Thompson and Nigel Whitehouse, both from Jaywick, spotted a deserted caravan in Lotus Way.

The pair immediately reported it to Tendring Council, in addition to several other concerned locals, before also speaking with the neighbourhood warden.

The warden is said to have assured Mr Thompson and Mr Whitehouse that the eyesore would be removed as soon as possible by the waste manager.

Despite the promises, the caravan has remained on the both pavement and part of the road ever since, but now been completely torched by careless vandals.

Mr Thompson said: “I chased it up a few times, but I just didn’t get anywhere and now it has been burnt down.

“It was a danger to kids in the area, it had been broken into and the windows were all smashed – it was a total hazard to drivers as well.

“The council must get frustrated and I get that, but they seem to promise the world and then they don’t do anything and now the caravan has just been melted.”

Mr Whitehouse reported the dumped holiday home using a mobile application, which sends a notification directly to the authority.

He says the horrible-looking pile of ash and debris which now covers the pavement could have been prevented if the council acted sooner.

“It is not fair on our community because if this had been removed right away, then this wouldn’t have happened,” he said.

“Several members of the public complained about this, but it has been left there and now been burnt out.”

A spokesman for Tendring Council said action had already begun with the abandoned caravan and it was scheduled to be picked-up, but the fire occurred before it could be removed.

“We were made aware of the caravan a few weeks ago, and immediately began investigations to trace the owner,” they said.

“Unable to establish ownership our waste contractors were also deployed to clear the contents, which had been completed.

“Our abandoned vehicle contractors had been contacted and a pick-up was being scheduled, however the fire occurred before this happened.

"Response times are understandably not as fast as usual due to the current situation surrounding coronavirus.

"New arrangements are being put in place to remove what is left.

“Both flytipping and arson are crimes and we would appeal for anyone with information about the perpetrators to get in touch with us or the police.”

It is understood the debris has now been cleared.