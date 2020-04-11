A HANDFUL of Labour councillors have turned down an increase to members’ allowances saying the money should stay in council coffers.

A total of six Labour Tendring councillors rejected the increase which was voted in at a full council meeting in February.

The increases to members’ allowances - which were put forward by Tendring Council’s leader Neil Stock - were not recommended by the Independent Remuneration Panel.

But the council approved an amendment to recommendations for a £41,200 increase to allowances in 2020/21.

The move came despite last year’s cut to the number of councillors from 60 to 48 in a bid to save almost £250,000 over four years.

It means while all councillors are set for a £450 increase, senior ones would get more.

Figures revealed Mr Stock, who will also receive cash for being the Conservatives group leader, will receive an extra £4,380 – an 18 per cent increase.

The Labour group said it believes the extra allowance should remain in Tendring Council’s coffers to support services.

Ivan Henderson, who is the leader of the Labour group, said: “This proposal did not have the approval of the Independent Remuneration Panel.

“The Labour councillors did not agree with this so we are declining to accept the increase.”

The Labour councillors who rejected the offer are Mr Henderson, Garry Calver, Maria Fowler, Jo Henderson, Pam Morrison and Bill Davidson,

A spokesman for the group said: “The Labour group does not believe it is right to accept an increase to members’ allowances unless it has been recommended by the Independent Remuneration Panel.”

However, Mr Stock has defended the increases saying councillors now have extra work to do.

When the matter was raised at a cabinet meeting earlier this year, Mr Stock told Mr Henderson the matter had already been decided by the full council.

Mr Stock defended the increases citing councillors now have extra work to do and the increase in the basic allowance is just over £400.

He previously said councillors do not have to take their allowance and those who feel they do not need or want or deserve their allowance should not take it.