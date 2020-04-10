TWO industrial hacksaws which a community support officer believes may have been planted for future crimes have been recovered during a patrol.

PCSO Julia Brandon was walking through a woodland area in Alresford last week, on the hunt for any items which could have been potentially stolen from a local break-in.

Before long, the eagle-eyed officer spotted a pair of orange and red hacksaws - which are usually used to cut metal, plastic and wood - hidden in the bushes.

After speaking with the landowner, it was established that the tools had indeed been stolen and hidden in order to be used at a later day to likely commit a crime.

Another item was also found hidden under twigs and leaves, which could potentially be from a nearby break-in.

The industrial hacksaws have now been given back to the owner.