YOUNGSTERS in Clacton who may not have received an Easter egg this year will get on thanks to a generous donation by Clacton Pier.

Staff ordered in the large haul of chocolate treats to giveaway to youngsters over the coming weekend.

But the current Coronavirus lockdown meant that they were left wondering what to do with the eggs - and how to get them out to those who could be cheered up by receiving one.

However, after contacting the Salvation Army’s food bank in Clacton the problem was solved.

Pier director Elliot Ball said the Easter eggs will now go to children who may otherwise not have received one.

“Many families are facing difficult times at the moment and the Salvation Army is doing a fantastic job helping to meet their efforts to put food on plates,” he said.

“We know these chocolate goodies will go to deserving kids and hope that it will put a smile on their faces.

“It is strange to see the pier empty – we only normally close on Christmas Day – and we look forward to welcoming families back as soon we are told we can do so.

"In the meantime, we all need to follow the Government’s message and stay home for everyone’s sake.”

The pier also decided to send out presents to 22 children who had booked birthday parties in its Discovery Bay soft play area over this period but had them cancelled.

Staff delivered the gifts to local families – keeping a safe distance – and posted others to those who live further away.

One of the mum’s emailed the pier and said the parcel had just arrived with the presents for her daughter Isabelle, as well as a gift card.

“Can I just say a big, big thank you for the gifts and sweets for Isabelle," she said.

"This is such a lovely thing to have done and a lovely gesture when she was so upset about the party being cancelled.

“Thank you for your kindness and for making our little girl smile.”