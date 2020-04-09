A DRIVER has slammed the “disrespectful lowlifes” who broke into his car during the middle of the night before making off with his expensive radio.

Kai Bird, 18, had parked his red Chevrolet Kalos in Wellesley Road, Clacton, while he stayed with his girlfriend.

The following morning, he woke up to find the car had been forcefully broken into.

In pictures seen by the Gazette, the car’s passenger side door appears to have been yanked open, and the keyhole has been snapped out of its black plastic casing.

A Pioneer radio, which will cost Mr Bird £300 to replace, had also been ripped from his housing unit leaving wires hanging out.

Mr Bird, who works at a caravan park, said he believes the crooks have capitalised on the lack of witnesses as a result of the ongoing pandemic.

“I went to go shopping and then I saw what had happened – I was shocked and angry at how low people can get,” he said.

“They took advantage of a bad situation like the coronavirus and will keep going until something happens.

“It took me along time to save for the radio, so I won’t be buying a new one any time soon and the insurance might not even pay out for anything.

“The people who did this are disrespectful lowlifes, who will eventually get what is coming to them.”

Mr Bird called Essex Police to report the incident but was told there was nothing the police could do to help without video proof.

“My car is ruined, and the police are doing nothing to help,” he said.

Essex Police said a lack of evidence meant it was hard for officers to pursue the incident, but said they will happily look at any new information that comes forward.

A spokesman said: “We were contacted on Saturday with reports a car had been broken into sometime between 5pm on Friday and 11.30am on Saturday.

“Unfortunately there were no CCTV or forensic opportunities to identify the suspects and the suspects were not seen.

“However, we will review any new information that may come forward to help identify those responsible.”

Any witnesses have been asked to contact 101 quoting reference 42/50223/20 or submit information online at essex.police.uk.