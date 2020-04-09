AN urgent appeal has been made for businesses in Tendring to donate personal protective equipment to frontline staff tackling the coronavirus pandemic.

Healthcare provider Anglian Community Enterprise (ACE) made an appeal on Thursday for equipment for its staff in north east Essex.

A spokesman said: "Our staff are currently working in Clacton and Harwich hospitals and out in the north east Essex community.

"We desperatly need gloves, goggles, aprons and masks to give our staff the protection they need.

"If you are able to provide any of this much needed equipment, please get in touch at comms@acecic.nhgs.uk."

Colchester MP Will Quince responded on Twitter to say he had equipment available to donate to the medical provider thanks to a local business.

He said: "I will drop in 250 masks and gloves, which have been kindly donated by a local nail bar."

"I will try and source more," he added.

Tendring Council is also urging businesses to donate equipment.

A spokesman said: "We are appealing to businesses across the district, asking for Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) – items such as masks, disposable gloves, aprons, eye goggles and overshoes - and sanitising gel that you may be holding within your operational stock.

"The procurement of PPE is proving difficult at this challenging time and it is critical that the council and its public and voluntary sector partners have access to protective equipment in order to protect frontline staff and those caring for and working with the most vulnerable residents, in Tendring and across the County.

"Over the past few weeks many businesses, which ordinarily use PPE, have had to close their doors.

"These include restaurants, gyms, beauty salons, car body shops, tattoo artists, and cleaning companies, as well as the many medium and larger businesses in the district, such as retail chains and national/international organisations.

"It may be that your business has PPE sitting in storage that could be put to good use at this time and consequently the council is keen to hear from you with details of any PPE you feel able to provide in support of the public and voluntary sectors’ fight against COVID 19."

If you are able to help, email business.advice@tendringdc.gov.uk.

The spokesman added: "Sincere thanks to those businesses across the district which have already contacted the council to donate their stocks of PPE.

"The council hope that this appeal will encourage other businesses to come forward and support the civil response to the current emergency."