Supermarket chain Aldi has brought back its Baby and Toddler Event - but with a few changes due to the coronavirus pandemic.

As the crisis continues, Aldi have introduced an option to pre-order items and have them delivered in order to avoid queues amid the Government's social distancing rules.

When will the event take place?

Aldi’s Baby and Toddler event is running for two weeks, online from April 5 and in-stores from April 13.

What products will be available?

Here is the full Baby and Toddler product list:

Hooded Baby Towel and Mitt - £3.99

Battery Toothbrush - £3.49

Teething Toys - £2.99

Lacura Kids’ Hair and Body Wash - £1.49

Mamia Baby Naturals Moisturising Lotion - £1.99

Mamia Baby Naturals Hair & Body Wash - £1.99

Mamia Baby Naturals Baby Body Lotion - £1.99

Jonhson’s Baby Lotion - £1.49

Children’s Potty - £3.99

Children’s Toilet Seat - £3.99

Children’s Stool - £3.99

Bath Toys - £3.99

Reusable Potty Training Pants 2 Pack - £5.99

Reusable Swim Nappies - £4.99

Almat Laundry Cleanser - £1.99

Almat Super Concentrated Non-Bio Laundry Liquid - £1.79

Almat Triple Chamber Non-Bio Laundry Sachets - £2.99

Green and Pink Bursts - £1.99

Heinz Rice Pudding Jars - £1.49

Heinz Kids’ Pasta Shapes - 99p

Heinz Tilda Kids’ Rice - 99p

Heinz Porridge Banana - £2.49

Organix Puffcorn Banana 4 Pack - £1.49

Organix Puffcorn Apple 4 Pack - £1.49

Organix Kids’ Jammie Monsters - £1.99

Disney Kitchen Melty Twists - 99p

Mamia Home Safety Kit - £7.99

Mamia Baby Safety Gate - £12.99

Stroller - £49.99

Buggy Board - £39.99

Pushchair Parasol - £6.99

Pushchair Accessories - £3.99

Toddler Reins Backpack - £5.99

Swivelling Car Sear - £149.99

Baby Change Backpack - £17.99

Travel Cot - £22.99

IZMI Essential Carrier - £34.99

Travel Change Mat - £7.99

Potette - £12.99

Baby High Chair - £34.99

Nuby Travel Booster Baby Seat - £11.99

Nuby Tableware Bundle - £4.99

Nuby SureGrip Mat - £6.99

Children’s Bamboo Dinner Set - £5.99

Baby Spoon and Fork Set - £1.99

360 Sippy Cup - £2.49

Flip It Cup - £1.49

Pop Up Sipper Cup - £1.49

Tommee Tippee Feeding Bottles 4 Pack - £7.99

Tommee Tippee My First Cup - £1.39

Baby Sleep Bag 1.5 Tog - £9.99

Baby organic Sleepsuit 3 Pack - £6.99

Dribble Bibs 3 Pack - £2.99

Muslin Cloths 3 Pack - £2.99

Kids’ Bedroom Canvas 3 Pack - £4.49

Crochet Animal Basket - £6.99

Cellular Large / Small Blanket 2 Pack - £5.99

That’s Not My… Book and Plush Toy - £6.99

Magic Sounds Book - £1.79

Touch and Trace Flashcards - £2.49

Tummy Time Toys - £4.99

Tales from Acorn Wood Book - £2.69

Nursery Rhyme Picture Book - 79p

How to buy the products online

Visit the Aldi website, or alternatively use this link: https://www.aldi.co.uk/c/specialbuys/2020-04-13?sort=popular&q=%3Apopular%3AtransactionalStatus%3Atransactional%3AtransactionalStatus%3Anontransactional%3AEvent%3ABaby+%26+Toddler&page=9