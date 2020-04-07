THE Prime Minister has been taken into intensive care as his coronavirus symptoms worsen - and the nation is being urged to show their support.

Last night, Downing Street confirmed Boris Johnson had been taken into intensive care at St Thomas' hospital in London.

His admission came more than a week after the PM revealed he had tested positive for COVID-19 and was self-isolating.

While the PM was understood to be dealing with the virus, the government previously confirmed he would continue his duties and "leading" the response on COVID-19.

When will 'Clap for Boris' take place?

The nation will show their support at 8pm tonight (Tuesday, April 7), including posts on social media with the hashtag #ClapForBoris.