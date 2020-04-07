The Met Office has released the forecast for those looking forward to the four-day Easter weekend.

The current outlook for the run-up to the weekend is cloud, rain and coastal gales easing across the far northwest on Wednesday.

However, many places will be dry with sunny spells, and it will be warm across England and Wales, turning more unsettled through Friday.

Here’s the Easter weekend weather forecast according to the Met Office.

Good Friday (April 10)

Friday should be dry for many with long spells of sunshine, and the highest temperatures will be seen across the south and southeast, explains the Met Office.

Cloud could begin to move across western and northwestern areas, which will bring showery rain and strong winds.

Scotland will see outbreaks of rain moving east on Friday. It will be bleak throughout the day, with cloud and rain, accompanied by a maximum temperature of 11C and a minimum temperature of 5C.

Northern Ireland will be mainly dry and bright on Thursday, turning breezy with rain later, continuing into Friday.

Wales will be cloudier and breezier on Friday with a greater chance of catching a shower.

Yorkshire and the North East of England will both see showery outbreaks and windy conditions on Friday, whereas the North West will be cloudy and breezy, with some showers.

London and South East England will be chilly at night, perhaps with some fog, which will soon clear. It will become very warm in the day on Friday, reaching temperatures as high as 17C.

Easter Saturday (April 11)

The Met Office said: “Over the Easter weekend, there should be a good deal of dry, settled weather with sunny spells.

“It will be driest in the south, with the greatest chance of rain and stronger winds in the far north and northwest of the UK.”

Temperatures will be above normal, and warmest in the south, but there could be overnight frosts in the north.

Saturday in Scotland is set to see a mixture of cloud, sunny spells and rain, with a maximum temperature of 12C and minimum temperature of 6C.

Yorkshire on Saturday is set to be cloudy in most parts, with a maximum temperature of 12C. Minimum temperature of 6C.

Easter Sunday (April 12)

Easter Sunday will see a mixture of sunny spells, cloud and rain throughout the day, with some areas experiencing strong winds.

Beyond the Easter weekend, this weather pattern is then expected to continue with the dry weather dominating.

Long-term forecast

Looking further ahead, the Met Office UK outlook for Monday, April 20, to Monday, May 4, explains that although confidence is low during this time period, dry weather is expected to dominate, with some interludes of more changeable weather at times.

Towards the end of the period, there appears to be some signals that it may be drier towards the northwest UK, with some wetter and windier weather further south.

Temperatures are likely to vary around average or even slightly above, with some large variations between day and night.