Easter celebrations are set to be much different than usual this year as the lockdown shows no signs of ending soon.

The Easter weekend begins on Good Friday (April 10), and supermarkets will still be open to allow shoppers to buy any essentials they need.

We've put together everything you need to know.

Will shops be open at Easter?

Major supermarkets will be open during the Easter bank holiday, although the opening hours will be slightly different than normal.

The changes come off the back of the already reduced store opening times that have been introduced in response to the ongoing pandemic.

But, if you need to visit the shop for essential items over the Easter period, here are all the times you need to know.

Asda

The majority of Asda stores will continue to operate 8am to 8pm opening hours on Good Friday, Easter Saturday and Easter Monday.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

You can check the opening hours of your local Asda using the store locator.

Tesco

Tesco Extra, Metro and Superstores will open from 8am to 8pm on Good Friday, and from 6am to 10pm on Easter Sunday.

On Easter Sunday, Metro and Superstores will be closed in England, Wales and Northern Ireland, and will be open from 8am to 8pm in Scotland.

Metro, Extras and Superstores will be open from 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday in England and Wales.

Extras and Superstores will be open from 10am to 7pm in Northern Ireland on Easter Monday, and from 8am to 8pm in Scotland.

Tesco Express stores will open during their usual hours.

You can check the opening hours of your local Tesco using the store locator.

Sainsbury’s

Sainsbury’s superstores will be open from 8am to 9pm on Good Friday, while some smaller stores will remain open from 8am to 8pm.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday, and open from 8am to 8pm on Easter Monday.

Sainsbury’s locals will open during their usual hours, from 7am to 9pm.

You can check the opening hours of your local Sainsbury’s using the store locator.

Morrisons

Morrisons’ core operating hours are currently from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday.

Opening hours during Easter may vary across the country. The supermarket has advised shoppers to check the store opening times for Easter at their nearest store via the website.

You can find your nearest Morrisons using the store locator.

Aldi

Aldi stores are currently open on reduced hours, from 8am to 8pm from Monday to Saturday, and 10am to 4pm on Sunday - or from 9am to 6om in Scotland.

The supermarket has not yet confirmed its Easter opening hours, but shoppers can keep updated via the website.

You can find the opening hours of your nearest Aldi using the store locator.

Marks and Spencer (M&S)

Marks and Spencer will be open from 8am to 8pm on Good Friday, and from 8am to 6pm on Easter Monday.

Stores will be closed on Easter Sunday.

You can find the opening hours of your nearest Marks and Spencer using the store locator.

Lidl

These are the Easter store opening times in England and Wales:

- Good Friday - from 8am to 8pm

- Easter Saturday - open as normal

- Easter Sunday - closed

- Easter Monday - from 8am to 8pm

In Scotland, stores will be open as normal throughout the bank holiday weekend.

You can find the opening hours of your nearest Lidl using the store locator.

Waitrose

The majority of Waitrose stores will be open from 8am to 8pm on Good Friday and Easter Monday, and some Little Waitrose stores will be open from 7am to 10pm.

All Waitrose stores will be open as normal and Easter Saturday, and all stores in England and Wales will close on Easter Sunday.

You can find the opening hours of your nearest Waitrose using the store locator.