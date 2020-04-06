GOGGLEBOX star George Gilbey is joining the battle against the Covid-19 pandemic... by taking a job in a supermarket.

George, from St Osyth, who also starred in Celebrity Big Brother, updated his Twitter and Instagram followers about the move on Saturday.

The 26-year-old TV personality shared an image of himself wearing a Morrisons uniform and a name tag.

“Everyone’s gotta do their bit,” he wrote.

He added that he was joining the nightshift.

Supermarket staff have been designated as key workers as the UK continues to battle the coronavirus pandemic.

Morrisons said it is recognising the huge effort made by its staff who are helping to feed the nation during the coronavirus outbreak by increasing this year’s annual bonus payout.

Full-time staff will earn a bonus of £1,050 compared to about £350 average last year.

Clare Grainger, group people director, said: “Our highly valued colleagues have stood tall amidst the coronavirus pandemic, playing their full part in feeding the nation.

“We want to thank every single one of them for their continued hard work during these unprecedented times by paying a much higher guaranteed bonus for the whole year in recognition of their effort.”

George became a household names in the early days of Googlebox for his entertaining views of TV programmes.

However, he was jailed for three months last year after he admitted drink-driving in Harlow.

He had previously been convicted of throwing a television and trying to strangle his ex-girlfriend in a drunken rage.

His parents, Linda and Pete, still star in Gogglebox, although the family were temporarily axed from the show when George took part in Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 where he made the final.