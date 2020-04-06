THERE will be no changes to waste and recycling collections over the Easter bank holiday weekend, Tendring Council has announced.

A bank holiday would have previously meant changes to households' collection days, but with the new waste service now in action this will no longer happen.

Residents should therefore keep to their current collection say - even if it is on a bank holiday - and days can be checked on their recycling calendar delivered as part of the roll out or checked online.

Michael Talbot, Tendring Council's cabinet member for environment, said this was an important change to the norm for households.

“For many years now bank holidays have impacted on waste collection days, so we are strongly reminding residents that this is no longer the case,” Mr Talbot added.

“So please put out your rubbish and recycling on your usual collection day, even if this falls on a bank holiday.”

As part of the new waste service bank holidays will not impact collections at all, except for over the Christmas/New Year period.

Specific advice for the festive season will be given closer to the time.

There are currently no changes to waste collections due to Coronavirus.