No patients suffering with Covid-19 died at Colchester Hospital on Saturday, the latest NHS figures show.

According to NHS England, a total of 43 people who tested positive for coronavirus have lost their lives at Colchester and Ipswich Hospitals since the start of the outbreak.

The latest figures cover the period leading up to 5pm on Saturday.

A total of 66 people have lost their lives in Southend and Basildon hospitals after contracting the virus.

At Basildon Hospital, 49 people with the virus have died, while 17 have lost their lives at Southend Hospital.

Elsewhere in Essex, 46 people have died at Princess Alexandra Hospital, in Harlow, while 15 have died at Broomfield Hospital in Chelmsford.

NHS England revealed a further 555 people with Covid-19 died over the past 24 hours across the country, bringing the total number of confirmed deaths at England’s hospitals to 4,494.

Patients who lost their lives were aged between 33 years and 103 years old.

Of the total, 29 of the patients, aged between 35 and 95 years old, had no known underlying health condition.

According to government figures, as of 9am on Sunday, 195,524 people have been tested for coronavirus, of which 47,806 were confirmed positive.