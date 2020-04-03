AIRPORT bosses have released video footage showing their struggle to find parking spaces for more than 100 redundant planes.

Stansted says there are still some flights operating in and out of the airport but its biggest challenge is finding space for aircraft which remain grounded due to the Covid-19 crisis.

Many airlines have suspended large parts of their passenger operations after the Government put the UK into effective lockdown in March.

Stansted has taken advantage of the reduction in flights by putting a drone in the air to capture the scale of the parking operation taking place at the airport.

Footage released on YouTube shows almost all of the airport’s passenger stands occupied by aircraft.

It also shows aircraft parked on the north side of the airfield, which usually houses busy private and charter aviation operations.

Airlines are said to be using the opportunity to carry out essential maintenance on their aircraft during the lockdown.

Stansted says airlines will continue some limited flying to keep aircraft and crews ready for the end of the lockdown.

Operations director Nick Millar said: "This is a challenging time for the whole country and the aviation sector is no different.

"We have been working hard with our airlines to find space for them to park their planes which would otherwise be flying around the world, given the majority of them have taken the decision to suspend most of their operations for the time being.

"Usually at this time of year we’d see more than 500 flights a day, but this unprecedented situation means we are faced with a different challenge of ensuring there is space for these aircraft on the ground and that airlines can continue to maintain them.

"This is alongside the cargo operation which continues to bring in essential items like food and pharmaceuticals from around the globe.

"The whole team at the airport have been working hard to adjust our operations to reflect the significant change in demand, while ensuring that London Stansted is ready to return to normal as quickly as possible and play its part in supporting the UK’s recovery once restrictions are lifted."

In response to the Covid-19 pandemic, Stansted has said it will be imposing temporary pay-cuts and lay-offs on staff.

Bosses said staff would also be required to take annual leave and reduce their working hours.