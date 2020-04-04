A RADIO presenter has been taking to the airwaves live from his home in Frinton due to the coronavirus lockdown.

TalkRADIO host James Max, who is also chairman of Frinton-on-Sea Lawn Tennis Club, has set up a makeshift studio at his home to present his early breakfast show.

James is also a regular guest on Channel 5’s Jeremy Vine Show and even appeared on the programme via a Skype video link.

“The live broadcasting from my house has started,” said James.

“Every weekday, the Early Breakfast on TalkRADIO comes live from Frinton.

“It’s a mix of the day’s biggest stories, business and market updates, personal finance and advice and a look at the day’s papers. We take calls too.

“Usually I broadcast from the 14th floor of the News UK HQ building, which is next door to London’s Shard.

“It’s also home to the Times, Sun and sister stations TalkSPORT and Virgin Radio - it’s an amazing building and wonderful studios.

“However, there’s something rather special about working from home."

“One of my friends asked me: ‘What’s the commute like?’

“I responded by saying that the journey was easy but since the escalators weren’t working, I had to take the stairs.

James also appeared on the Jeremy Vine Show last Thursday.

"It’s such a fun show to be involved in," he added.

“Last week we broadcast without a studio audience. That was a little weird.

“On Thursday, it was even more weird as I was a guest via Skype.

“Technology has moved on tremendously and when the threat of Coronavirus has gone, I still hope that on occasion I’ll be able to work again from home.”

The Early Breakfast Show on TalkRADIO is on weekday from 5am to 6.30am and is available on apps, DAB and via talkradio.co.uk.