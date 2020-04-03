WORK to secure beach huts which were displaced during high tides last month has been postponed.

Tendring Council staff had planned to move the affected huts to a central location this week, allowing work to be carried out on the stands before the huts were placed back along the promenade.

However, due to the Coronavirus pandemic, the council has redeployed its staff to support critical and community services.

Alex Porter, cabinet member for leisure and tourism, said the work would be rescheduled as soon as possible.

“Restoring the beach huts to their correct place is important to us, as we know it is to the Brightlingsea community too,” he said.

“We hope local residents and beach hut owners understand that in these unusual times we have taken a sensible decision to put our staff where they are needed most.

“By prioritising our support for the district as a whole, and the most vulnerable within our communities, together we can get through this pandemic.

“We will replace the beach huts as soon as the opportunity arises.”