TWO lucky residents from a seaside town are celebrating their good fortunes after winning a combined £2,000 as a result of where they live.

The neighbours, who live in Old Road, in Clacton, have been named as the winners of the People’s Postcode Lottery all thanks to their CO15 3LT postcode.

The magic combination was announced as the lucky dip’s Daily Prize winner meaning each resident will bag a sizeable £1,000 each.

The competition is funded by people across the country who purchase tickets to take part, with a percentage of the money going to various different charities.

On this occasion, the draw was promoted by the Wildlife Trusts, who have so far received more than £12 million as a result of the People’s Postcode Lottery.

People’s Postcode Lottery ambassador Judie McCourt sent her well-wishes to the winners.

She said: “Congratulations to our winners. I’m so happy for them and I hope they enjoy their winnings.”

To find out more about the People’s Postcode Lottery visit postcodelottery.co.uk.