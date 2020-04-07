AS we settle into our new routines our camera club members have kept snapping while out enjoying their daily exercise.

Our members have been showcasing nature from birds, insects and deer to the beautiful springtime flowers beginning to bloom.

Pictures submitted include beautiful butterflies and ladybirds, as well as a robin and a little egret,

Coronavirus is changing the way we live our lives but for now we can still enjoy time outside while taking a walk, jog or cycle.

