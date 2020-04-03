A POTENTIALLY deadly weapon has been taken off the streets of a former holiday resort after it was spotted by an eagle-eyed officer on patrol.

PCSO Daniel Foley, from the Tendring Community Policing Team, was out on a foot patrol in Jaywick last week when he discovered a dangerous kitchen knife.

The large knife, which was found placed next to a rock and some pieces of wood, had a black plastic handle piece and measured a staggering ten inches.

Ward councillor for Jaywick Sands and West Clacton, Dan Casey, praised the work of the community policing team and said it could be only a good thing to see another knife taken off the streets.

But he also stressed that the discover only further proves hat knife crime sadly remains just as prevalent.

He said: “Thank god the police found the knife, and all credit to them for doing so.

"But finds like this one are a reminder to us all what has happened in the last ten years regarding knife crime."