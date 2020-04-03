CAR owners have been left fuming after yobs were caught on camera kicking out at wing mirrors while prowling the streets during the early hours.

In shocking CCTV footage, captured just before 3.30am on Monday, March 23, four hooded figures and two women can be seen walking along Herbert Road in Clacton.

Leading the pack, two people then approach either side of a car while appearing to briefly look around for any witnesses or homeowners.

One of them then lashes out at the vehicle from the pavement with a forceful kick directed at the car’s right-side wing mirror as they walk past.

The thug then turns back around, as the remainder of the group follows behind, before yanking on the same wing mirror in a bid to inflict further damage.

According to residents who live in Herbert Road, and the nearby Watson Road, this isn’t the first time this has happened.

Sharon Nicholls says her car was also targeted in the same way just a few days before, leaving her needing a mechanic to help her fix her wing mirror.

“I heard something in the street during the night, but I was half asleep,” she said.

“I went out to my car the next morning, to go to work, and that is when I saw my wing mirror had been clearly kicked as it was damaged and on the pavement side.

“It was hanging off and I was fuming. It just seems so senseless and what are they gaining by doing it?

“It has annoyed me so much, because I have seen that there are a few other cars which have been done as well.”

Another resident, who asked not to be named, said many of her neighbours have been targeted by the hoodlums in the past couple of weeks,

One of those was an NHS worker who was left unable to travel to work as a result of the damage, despite being in high demand due to coronavirus.

“A lot of people down our road have had their wing mirrors smashed,” she said.

“Even someone who works in the NHS was a victim of it and then they couldn’t go to work because of it.

“These people are just the scum of the earth.”

Witnesses should call

Essex Police on 101.