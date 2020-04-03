RUBBISH and recycling collections across Tendring are continuing as normal despite the outbreak of Covid-19.

Tendring Council said that although the situation is under constant review, contractors Veolia is maintaining a full service.

The service for most households is made up of weekly collections of food waste, fortnightly collections of black bins, and alternate weekly pick-ups of recycling.

In line with the established system, only households with authorised side waste or a second bin will have additional bags collected.

Michael Talbot, cabinet member for environment, said the service would be maintained for as long as possible.

“We’re aware some nearby councils have made changes to their waste collection arrangements as part of their contingency plans, and of rumours circulating in Tendring that we have stopped taking recycling,” he said.

“However, for now our collection arrangements remain unchanged.

"I must emphasise ‘for now’, as we are reviewing the situation daily and if we see a temporary reduction in staff due to Coronavirus then we may have to scale back accordingly.

“We understand some residents are calling for us to accept an extra bag of waste, particularly as Essex County Council-run household recycling centres are closed.

"However, the amount of extra waste this would mean we could not complete our normal rounds."

Council leader Neil Stock praised the district's waste collectors.

He added: “Our waste and recycling crews have been putting in sterling work to maintain collections despite staff absence caused by self-isolation and other factors, and on behalf of everyone at the council and in Tendring I want to thank them for their dedication.”