A NURSERY worker’s live streams of her reading children’s books proved a hit with the kids - but she has now been told to stop.

Michelle Willcox, 34, is an early years practitioner, in Clacton, where she works with pupils aged between two and four.

Following Prime Minster Boris Johnson’s decision to shutdown schools because of coronavirus, Ms Willcox turned to social media in a bid to keep children educationally engaged.

The dedicated bookworm, who is training to become a learning support teacher, had been reading stories such as Supertato and Ten Little Dinosaurs via a stream which parents and pupils could watch live.

She said: “I had been trying to read a story every day because it might help key workers who have to come home and then think about trying to educate their children.

“Children really need a story to help them with their education at times like these and books are really important.

“After each session I was also adding work sheets so the children had something to do and think about.

“I didn’t expect my book reading to go viral, but I just wanted to do it for the children of Clacton and surrounding areas.

“Seeing me staying at home and finding ways to get school work done would hopefully have shown people we can all do this if we help each other.”

Despite her live lessons proving popular with parents and children alike, as well as offering a joyful escapism in times of crisis, Ms Willcox is now concerned she could feel the wrath of copyright laws.

Some publishers are allowing people to read books online, but they must follow several guidelines to do so legally.

She has now called on the laws to be more relaxed while children are forced to stay at home.

“I have been told I can’t do this anymore because of copyright, which is really sad,” she said.

“It means I can’t help the children so I think the laws need to be changed in times like these.

“Most parents don’t always know where to start with home education so this was good because it was giving everyone a little helping hand.”