Mobile network EE has pledged to give free calls, texts and data to its disabled and vulnerable customers during the UK lockdown.

To keep customers who qualify in touch with loved ones - plus essential services - the network has said it will give them unlimited usage for no extra cost, in addition to the mobile package they are already on.

How do I know if I qualify?

Only existing EE customers will qualify for this giveaway, with EE defining “existing customers” as those who registered with the company as vulnerable or disabled before March 24, 2020.

The offer is now live and while EE has contacted those customers who qualify to tell them the good news, it has said it may review whether the offer could expand to include customers who have signed up after that date.

A spokesperson for the mobile network said: “We’re continuing to look at other ways that we may be able to help our vulnerable customers at this difficult time."

An ongoing offer for EE users

The offer was publicised to the public on popular money saving website HotUKDeals where users thanked EE for its generosity.

One user wrote, “Great idea EE. Very generous.”

Another referred to the increased pressure broadband and mobile networks have faced due to the sharp rise in people working from home.

“It will be handy if the broadband goes out! Not to mention that plenty of people only have their mobile and no fixed broadband,” they commented.

EE has not yet confirmed when this new offer shall come to a close.

Acknowledging this pressure, Internet regulator, Ofcom, recently published tips to help people improve their internet connections during the coronavirus epidemic.