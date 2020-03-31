A POPULAR national pet store could join McDonald’s and Lidl at a new retail complex.

Pets at Home is lined up to take on a 700sq metre retail unit at Brook Park West, off the A133 in Clacton.

Clacton-based Britton Developments’ new plans for land next to the current development, which opened last year, include a retail unit, two two-storey office units and two research and development units.

The blueprints for the three-acre site also include a connecting road, 128 car parking spaces and landscaping.

The complex currently also includes a Marstons hotel and the Smuggler’s Cove pub and restaurant and is opposite the company’s other retail park, which includes a Tesco store, KFC drive-thru, Currys PC World and B&Q.

But the new plans, now submitted to Tendring Council, reveal the new retail park could house pet store chain Pets at Home.

A planning statement by agent Martin Robeson said the latest development could create a total of 205 jobs.

The report said: “The application site makes up the north eastern part of Brook Park West, a mixed-use site located at the north-western edge of Clacton.

“The proposed employment units and retail store will form a logical extension to existing facilities at both Brook Park West and Brook Retail Park over the A133.

“The employment units will provide flexible, high quality accommodation for a range of businesses in an accessible location.

“The retail unit will enhance Clacton’s retail offer and economic growth.”

The report added planning permission has already been granted for a mixed-use development at the site, including for retail uses.

“The development would create attractive office and retail units that have been designed to complement their mixed use, residential and countryside surroundings,” it added.

A spokesman for Pets at Home said: “Pets at Home has been looking to open a store in the Tendring area for some time. We hope to bring the Pets at Home experience to Clacton.”

Outline permission was previously granted for residential and employment development on part of the site.

The new plans are expected to go before Tendring Council’s planning committee at a later date.