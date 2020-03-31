TOWN Hall bosses say they are continuing to support the community during the coronavirus pandemic despite the closure of council offices.

Tendring Council said its offices are now closed to the public and staff are working remotely where possible to keep services running and phone lines open.

The most vulnerable will continue to be supported with the Careline service, where the team is providing a 24 hour round-the-clock service.

Officers in the benefits and housing teams are also taking calls as normal and are still supporting those who are or have the threat of becoming homeless, and waste collections are continuing as normal.

But the council said its public conveniences, leisure centres and play areas are now closed to support social distancing efforts.

All car parks across the district are also closed, apart from the lower levels of the Clacton High Street car park to allow space for shoppers, along with the car park at the Naze in Walton.

The grounds at Weeley Crematorium are now closed to the public although services will continue.

Those attending services are being asked to restrict numbers to immediate or close family only, to reduce the level of contact with staff there.

Council leader Neil Stock praised the efforts put in by everyone across the district to keep things running.

He said: “We know there is a lot of uncertainty, and people will have a lot of questions.

"This is a rapidly developing situation and we are adapting our working practices to ensure our residents and officers are kept as safe as possible.

“Appreciating that not all of our residents can access these digital means, we would ask you to pass that message on – from a distance – to friends and family, recognising that anything we might send out in traditional forms may quickly become outdated.”

The council is also co-ordinating a database to match initiatives, groups and organisations with vulnerable people.

Tendring Council said it is working closely with many local groups, to offer support and guidance, and such organisations should flag their work by emailing volunteergroups@tendringdc.gov.uk.